Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 16,599 Shares of Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 617,656 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 16,599 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.46% of Voya Financial worth $36,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Voya Financial by 387.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 483 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the third quarter worth $27,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its position in shares of Voya Financial by 366.7% during the fourth quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 560 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the fourth quarter worth $77,000.

NYSE VOYA opened at $62.58 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.36. Voya Financial Inc has a 1 year low of $47.71 and a 1 year high of $63.37.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The asset manager reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $276.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Voya Financial Inc will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th.

VOYA has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Voya Financial from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine raised Voya Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. TheStreet raised Voya Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Voya Financial to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Voya Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Voya Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.67.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Employee Benefits, and Individual Life. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

