Vesuvius (LON:VSVS) PT Lowered to GBX 590

Vesuvius (LON:VSVS) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 605 ($7.96) to GBX 590 ($7.76) in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 27.87% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Vesuvius in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vesuvius in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Vesuvius from GBX 485 ($6.38) to GBX 565 ($7.43) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vesuvius in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Vesuvius in a research report on Monday, January 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 495 ($6.51) price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Vesuvius currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 612.75 ($8.06).

LON VSVS opened at GBX 461.40 ($6.07) on Friday. Vesuvius has a 52-week low of GBX 331 ($4.35) and a 52-week high of GBX 646 ($8.50). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.89, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 464.31 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 454.58.

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, melt shop refractories, coatings, filtration and gating systems, metallurgical and pouring control systems, feeding systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

