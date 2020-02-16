Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.25 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) will post $1.25 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.40 billion and the lowest is $1.12 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $858.44 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $5.23 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.81 billion to $5.44 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $6.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.83 billion to $6.85 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from to in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from to in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price objective (up from $250.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $243.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.41.

Shares of VRTX traded up $3.73 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $243.82. 1,354,016 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $230.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.06. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $163.68 and a 12 month high of $249.00.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Paul M. Silva sold 860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.38, for a total transaction of $197,266.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,270,826.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $1,075,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,259,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 109,742 shares of company stock worth $24,453,342. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 2,791 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 777,293 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $131,689,000 after purchasing an additional 39,435 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $25,532,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 32,142 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,037,000 after purchasing an additional 4,397 shares in the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Debt?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.