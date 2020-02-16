Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 53.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,452 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 15,291 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $795,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 317,036,667 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $18,112,307,000 after acquiring an additional 5,319,802 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the third quarter valued at about $206,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the third quarter valued at about $273,000. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 197.6% in the third quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,179 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 14,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 8.0% in the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 22,417 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. 65.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VZ opened at $58.51 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.26 and a 1 year high of $62.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.39.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $34.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.62 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 6th that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the cell phone carrier to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $80,154.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,833.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on VZ shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, New Street Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.58.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

