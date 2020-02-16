VeriME Market Capitalization Achieves $10,425.00 (VME)

VeriME (CURRENCY:VME) traded 36.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. VeriME has a total market capitalization of $10,425.00 and $26.00 worth of VeriME was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, VeriME has traded 62.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One VeriME token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC and CoinBene.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00050380 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.87 or 0.00480897 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $609.32 or 0.06252319 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00067740 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00029140 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005248 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003397 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00010083 BTC.

About VeriME

VeriME is a token. It was first traded on January 10th, 2018. VeriME’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,048,389 tokens. The official message board for VeriME is medium.com/verime . The Reddit community for VeriME is /r/Verime . VeriME’s official Twitter account is @VeriME_mobi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VeriME is www.verime.mobi/home

Buying and Selling VeriME

VeriME can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, CoinBene and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriME directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriME should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VeriME using one of the exchanges listed above.

