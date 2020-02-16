Vereit (NYSE:VER) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vereit (NYSE:VER) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VEREIT, Inc. is a real estate operating company. The Company owns and manages a diversified portfolio of retail, restaurant, office and industrial real estate assets. VEREIT, Inc., formerly known as American Realty Capital Properties Inc., is based in Phoenix, United States. “

Get Vereit alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on VER. TheStreet cut shares of Vereit from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Vereit from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Vereit in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Vereit in a report on Friday, October 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.06.

Shares of VER stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $10.03. The stock had a trading volume of 9,891,587 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.58. Vereit has a 12 month low of $7.78 and a 12 month high of $10.13.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Vereit by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 272,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 13,383 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Vereit by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,056,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,337,000 after purchasing an additional 16,968 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vereit by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 187,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 14,532 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii acquired a new position in shares of Vereit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vereit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,970,000. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vereit

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vereit (VER)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vereit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vereit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.