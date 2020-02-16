Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.50.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Veracyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Veracyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

Shares of Veracyte stock opened at $26.85 on Friday. Veracyte has a fifty-two week low of $17.70 and a fifty-two week high of $31.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.70 and a 200 day moving average of $26.28.

In other Veracyte news, CFO Keith Kennedy sold 7,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $212,124.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,755 shares in the company, valued at $3,511,990.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Evan/ Fa Jones sold 14,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total value of $423,015.39. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $752,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 130,653 shares of company stock worth $3,672,066 over the last 90 days. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veracyte by 80.4% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 996 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Veracyte by 1,433.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veracyte in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veracyte in the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veracyte in the fourth quarter valued at $82,000.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas solutions for a complex landscape in thyroid nodule diagnosis to physicians; Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

