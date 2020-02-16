Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $113.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.90 million. Veeco Instruments updated its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.00-0.22 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $0.00-0.22 EPS.

Veeco Instruments stock opened at $18.08 on Friday. Veeco Instruments has a 1-year low of $8.98 and a 1-year high of $19.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.06.

VECO has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Veeco Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Veeco Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Veeco Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. It offers metal organic chemical vapor deposition systems; packaging lithography equipment; precision surface processing systems; laser annealing systems; ion beam deposition and etch systems; molecular beam epitaxy systems; 3D wafer inspection systems; and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems.

