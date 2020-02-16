Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 378 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $8,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000.

VTI stock opened at $171.70 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $139.62 and a one year high of $171.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $166.50 and a 200-day moving average of $156.86.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

