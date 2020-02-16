Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by TRB Advisors LP

TRB Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 22.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,573 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,496 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 21.6% of TRB Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. TRB Advisors LP’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $51,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Spectrum Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Family Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 148.7% in the 3rd quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOO traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $310.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,636,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,911,420. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $250.34 and a 12 month high of $310.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $300.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $283.13.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

