Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Acquired by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBK. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 60,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,962,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 312,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 42,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 32,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,553,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VBK opened at $208.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.35. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $171.83 and a twelve month high of $209.03.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

See Also: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.