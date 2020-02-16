Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Sold by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 21.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,575 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VCIT. Creative Planning raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,661,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,617,612,000 after acquiring an additional 751,678 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 15.0% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,578,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,060,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946,684 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,327,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,517,000 after acquiring an additional 238,620 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,441,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,670,000 after acquiring an additional 84,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,188,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,402,000 after acquiring an additional 57,694 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:VCIT traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $92.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,396,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,647,052. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $84.68 and a 52-week high of $93.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $92.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.39.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a $0.233 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Featured Story: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.