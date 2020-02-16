Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Stock Holdings Increased by PDS Planning Inc

PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,156 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of PDS Planning Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 160.9% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VSS opened at $109.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.87. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $97.24 and a twelve month high of $112.49.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

