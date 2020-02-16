ValuEngine Lowers Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on HTHT. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Huazhu Group in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a hold rating and a $39.10 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Huazhu Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Huazhu Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Daiwa Capital Markets reiterated a sell rating on shares of Huazhu Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Huazhu Group from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $32.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.16.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTHT opened at $36.91 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.15 and a 200 day moving average of $35.42. Huazhu Group has a 12-month low of $29.36 and a 12-month high of $45.39.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Huazhu Group by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,241,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,903,000 after purchasing an additional 524,086 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,418,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,845,000 after acquiring an additional 496,323 shares in the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Huazhu Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,672,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 1,069,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,844,000 after acquiring an additional 81,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Huazhu Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,722,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.85% of the company’s stock.

About Huazhu Group

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the Hi Inn, HanTing Hotel, Elan Hotel, Orange Hotel, HanTing Premium, Starway Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel Select, Manxin Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Joya Hotel, Grand Mercure, Novotel, Mercure, Ibis Styles, and Ibis brand names for business and leisure travelers.

