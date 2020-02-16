USS Investment Management Ltd Takes Position in NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG)

USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 40,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,614,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 6,497.4% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 35,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 84.8% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 456,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,127,000 after acquiring an additional 209,307 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 83.2% during the fourth quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 125,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,979,000 after acquiring an additional 56,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 124,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,959,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. 97.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NRG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.29.

NRG stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.06. 1,825,522 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.24. NRG Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $32.63 and a 1 year high of $43.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. This is a positive change from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st.

In related news, VP Robert J. Gaudette sold 13,372 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total transaction of $528,996.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 77,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,059,333.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kirkland B. Andrews sold 100,000 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total transaction of $3,951,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 198,653 shares in the company, valued at $7,848,780.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 184,372 shares of company stock worth $7,161,481. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.1 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear sources.

