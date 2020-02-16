USS Investment Management Ltd Takes Position in Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG)

USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 40,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,513,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 65.7% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 12,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on HOG. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Harley-Davidson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Harley-Davidson from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Harley-Davidson from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $39.00 target price on Harley-Davidson and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.60.

In other Harley-Davidson news, CFO John A. Olin sold 44,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total transaction of $1,641,203.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,800,438.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Michelle Kumbier sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total value of $815,540.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,523.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HOG traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.36. 1,263,187 shares of the company were exchanged. Harley-Davidson Inc has a fifty-two week low of $30.17 and a fifty-two week high of $41.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.61.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $574.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.79 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson Inc will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

