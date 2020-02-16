USS Investment Management Ltd Takes Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,705,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,169,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $645,994,000 after purchasing an additional 14,629 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 952,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,672,000 after purchasing an additional 10,705 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 925,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,356,000 after buying an additional 11,412 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 625,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,265,000 after buying an additional 288,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 534,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,076,000 after buying an additional 5,507 shares in the last quarter. 86.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Julie R. Taylor sold 12,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.47, for a total transaction of $1,529,969.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,178,360.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.86, for a total transaction of $1,827,900.00. Insiders sold a total of 68,574 shares of company stock valued at $8,325,780 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. DA Davidson upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Broadridge Financial Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.75.

BR stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $122.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 633,650 shares. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.37 and a 1 year high of $136.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $125.16 and its 200-day moving average is $124.68.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $969.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $998.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

