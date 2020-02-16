USS Investment Management Ltd Invests $1.84 Million in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP)

USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 39,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,837,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in International Paper by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 4,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in International Paper by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 228,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,520,000 after buying an additional 26,594 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its holdings in International Paper by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 8,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in International Paper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $618,000. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in International Paper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $884,000. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 11,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total transaction of $481,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 8,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total transaction of $358,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

IP traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,775,172 shares. International Paper Co has a twelve month low of $36.45 and a twelve month high of $48.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.00.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. International Paper’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that International Paper Co will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IP. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of International Paper in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of International Paper in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 target price on shares of International Paper and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. International Paper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

