USS Investment Management Ltd Invests $1.78 Million in Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL)

USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 88,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,776,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MYL. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Mylan by 83.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mylan in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mylan in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mylan in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Mylan by 92.9% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MYL stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.90. 3,871,079 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Mylan NV has a 52 week low of $16.63 and a 52 week high of $32.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.71.

In other Mylan news, insider Paul Campbell sold 11,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $267,053.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,024 shares in the company, valued at $851,552. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MYL shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Mylan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Mylan in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Mylan in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Cfra upgraded shares of Mylan to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Leerink Swann lowered shares of Mylan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.92.

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

