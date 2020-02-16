USS Investment Management Ltd Buys Shares of 6,000 Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,310,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,135,124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,423,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,467 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 22,049.5% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 919,869 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,213,000 after purchasing an additional 915,716 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,248,433 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $753,701,000 after purchasing an additional 546,832 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 851,724.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 425,912 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $93,011,000 after purchasing an additional 425,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,846,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Shares of HD stock traded up $2.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $245.03. 2,840,208 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Home Depot Inc has a twelve month low of $179.52 and a twelve month high of $245.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $228.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.28.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53. The business had revenue of $27.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Home Depot news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total value of $23,968,980.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,641,068.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $2,772,543.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,335 shares in the company, valued at $5,627,789.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 126,552 shares of company stock worth $26,765,281. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HD. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Home Depot from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Longbow Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.85.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

See Also: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.