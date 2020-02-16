USDK (USDK) Price Tops $1.00

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 16th. One USDK token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00010065 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinall, OKEx and OKCoin. In the last seven days, USDK has traded 0% higher against the dollar. USDK has a market cap of $28.64 million and $56.59 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003047 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $305.70 or 0.03085434 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010078 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.77 or 0.00239958 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00045928 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000767 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00149965 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00022399 BTC.

USDK Profile

USDK was first traded on June 3rd, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 tokens. USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink . USDK’s official website is www.oklink.com

Buying and Selling USDK

USDK can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Coinall and OKCoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDK using one of the exchanges listed above.

