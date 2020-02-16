US Well Services Inc (NASDAQ:USWS) Short Interest Update

US Well Services Inc (NASDAQ:USWS) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 635,400 shares, a growth of 5.7% from the January 15th total of 601,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 85,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.5 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several analysts recently weighed in on USWS shares. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on US Well Services in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered US Well Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded US Well Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.48.

Shares of US Well Services stock opened at $1.31 on Friday. US Well Services has a twelve month low of $1.08 and a twelve month high of $9.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.01.

In related news, Director David J. Matlin purchased 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.69 per share, for a total transaction of $1,690,000.00. Insiders own 10.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of US Well Services by 3,649.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 15,546 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of US Well Services in the first quarter worth $36,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of US Well Services by 102.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 10,182 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in US Well Services by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 9,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in US Well Services in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. 46.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

US Well Services Company Profile

U.S. Well Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company in the United States. It provides hydraulic fracturing services for the oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

