US Bancorp DE Sells 4,815 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,815 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF were worth $1,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CWB. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. FCG Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. FCG Advisors LLC now owns 19,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 29.3% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 16,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 3,697 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the third quarter worth about $511,000. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the third quarter worth about $2,356,000.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF alerts:

CWB stock opened at $59.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.34. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $50.21 and a 1-year high of $59.80.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.0864 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.