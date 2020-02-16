US Bancorp DE Purchases 561 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,398 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $1,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,342,365 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $807,980,000 after purchasing an additional 359,514 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 582,819 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,920,000 after purchasing an additional 7,046 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 318,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 310,358 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,688,000 after purchasing an additional 28,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,066,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.64, for a total transaction of $90,431.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Fehlberg Barry 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on VMC. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Vulcan Materials from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.00.

NYSE:VMC opened at $146.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $142.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.04. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $109.19 and a 1-year high of $152.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. This is a positive change from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

