US Bancorp DE Lowers Stake in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

US Bancorp DE reduced its holdings in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,708 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 1,481 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $1,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FFIV. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 14.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,404 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $13,558,000 after purchasing an additional 10,716 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 20.7% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,636 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 168.6% in the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 43,243 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $6,072,000 after purchasing an additional 27,146 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 50.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,627 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $6,126,000 after purchasing an additional 14,577 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 6.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,449 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $8,067,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341 shares during the period. 89.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FFIV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of F5 Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of F5 Networks to and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $185.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.65.

In other news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 4,022 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.19, for a total transaction of $487,426.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,891 shares in the company, valued at $6,288,670.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 737 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.19, for a total transaction of $89,317.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,200,871.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,771 shares of company stock valued at $842,417. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $127.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $132.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.88. F5 Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.19 and a twelve month high of $173.44.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The network technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $569.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

