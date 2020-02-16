US Bancorp DE Lowers Holdings in IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA)

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,568 shares of the coal producer’s stock after selling 1,493 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $1,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of IDACORP in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDACORP in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of IDACORP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDACORP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IDACORP in the third quarter valued at approximately $156,000. 76.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:IDA opened at $111.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.79. IDACORP Inc has a fifty-two week low of $95.93 and a fifty-two week high of $114.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of IDACORP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Williams Capital raised shares of IDACORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $90.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. IDACORP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.67.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc, through its subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydroelectric generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; 3 natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in 3 coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

