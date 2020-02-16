US Bancorp DE Has $1.62 Million Stock Holdings in Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC)

US Bancorp DE increased its position in Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,862 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned 0.14% of Piper Jaffray Companies worth $1,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Piper Jaffray Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Piper Jaffray Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $170,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Piper Jaffray Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $335,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Piper Jaffray Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $403,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Piper Jaffray Companies by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

PJC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Piper Jaffray Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Piper Jaffray Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.67.

Shares of NYSE PJC opened at $86.50 on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies has a fifty-two week low of $66.24 and a fifty-two week high of $82.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.64.

Piper Jaffray Companies Company Profile

Piper Jaffray Companies operates as an investment bank and asset management firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company's Capital Markets segment offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

