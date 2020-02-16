US Bancorp DE Buys 21,924 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 35.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,488 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,924 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $1,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FPE. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 71,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 24,400 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $342,000. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $199,000. Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,136,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 201.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 95,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 63,550 shares in the last quarter.

FPE stock opened at $20.48 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.90. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.75 and a fifty-two week high of $20.49.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.0768 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%.

