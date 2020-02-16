Uquid Coin Achieves Market Cap of $3.15 Million (UQC)

Uquid Coin (CURRENCY:UQC) traded down 18.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 16th. One Uquid Coin token can currently be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00003206 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, CoinExchange, Exrates and OOOBTC. Uquid Coin has a market capitalization of $3.15 million and approximately $7.52 million worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Uquid Coin has traded 39.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Uquid Coin alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00050939 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.17 or 0.00480989 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $616.63 or 0.06287399 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00068530 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00032617 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005249 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003415 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010078 BTC.

Uquid Coin Token Profile

Uquid Coin is a token. Its genesis date was September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Uquid Coin’s official website is uquidcoin.com . Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @UquidC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Uquid Coin is medium.com/@uquidcoin

Buying and Selling Uquid Coin

Uquid Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, IDAX, CoinExchange, OOOBTC, Exrates, Livecoin and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uquid Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uquid Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Uquid Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uquid Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.