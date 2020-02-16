UOS Network (UOS) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1,219.00

UOS Network (CURRENCY:UOS) traded 722.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. One UOS Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0242 or 0.00000244 BTC on exchanges including BitForex and P2PB2B. During the last seven days, UOS Network has traded up 1,254.3% against the dollar. UOS Network has a total market cap of $341,588.00 and approximately $1,219.00 worth of UOS Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,906.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $442.89 or 0.04466266 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003488 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002567 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.64 or 0.00772865 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010177 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004585 BTC.

UOS Network Token Profile

UOS is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. UOS Network’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,141,013 tokens. The official website for UOS Network is uos.network . UOS Network’s official Twitter account is @uos_network . The Reddit community for UOS Network is /r/uosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling UOS Network

UOS Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UOS Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UOS Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UOS Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

