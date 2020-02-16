Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) Price Target Raised to $11.00 at B. Riley

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) had its price target raised by B. Riley from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Universal Technical Institute from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Universal Technical Institute from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Argus raised shares of Universal Technical Institute from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Universal Technical Institute has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.92.

Get Universal Technical Institute alerts:

Shares of NYSE UTI opened at $9.30 on Wednesday. Universal Technical Institute has a twelve month low of $2.85 and a twelve month high of $9.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $237.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.71 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.04.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $87.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.90 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Universal Technical Institute will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UTI. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,040,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 949,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,317,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,311,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,668,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,862,000 after purchasing an additional 107,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the fourth quarter worth approximately $799,000. 62.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Technical Institute Company Profile

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs; and specialized technical education programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Technical Institute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Technical Institute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.