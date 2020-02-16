United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) Updates FY 2019 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) issued an update on its FY 2019

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.56-0.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.2. United Fire Group also updated its Q4 2019

After-Hours guidance to -0.95–0.91 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of United Fire Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Fire Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

United Fire Group stock traded down $1.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.91. 145,126 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.52. United Fire Group has a fifty-two week low of $40.86 and a fifty-two week high of $55.03.

In other United Fire Group news, COO Michael T. Wilkins sold 8,789 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total value of $381,969.94. 6.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Fire Group Company Profile

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products. Its commercial policies include fire and allied lines, other liability, automobile, workers' compensation, and surety coverage; and personal lines comprise automobile, and fire and allied lines coverage, including homeowners.

