United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) Issues Q4 2019 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) updated its fourth quarter 2019

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.95–0.91 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.14. United Fire Group also updated its FY 2019

After-Hours guidance to 0.56-0.60 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ UFCS traded down $1.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.91. The company had a trading volume of 145,126 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.52. United Fire Group has a 12 month low of $40.86 and a 12 month high of $55.03.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UFCS. BidaskClub raised United Fire Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised United Fire Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

In other United Fire Group news, COO Michael T. Wilkins sold 8,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total transaction of $381,969.94. Insiders own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

About United Fire Group

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products. Its commercial policies include fire and allied lines, other liability, automobile, workers' compensation, and surety coverage; and personal lines comprise automobile, and fire and allied lines coverage, including homeowners.

