United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $33.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “United Community Bank is a bank holding company. United conducts its operations through a community-focused operating model of separate community banks, which, as of December 31, 2016, operated at 139 locations throughout the Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, Georgia, and Gainesville, Georgia metropolitan statistical areas, upstate and coastal South Carolina, north and coastal Georgia, western North Carolina, and east Tennessee. The community banks offer a range of retail and corporate banking services, including checking, savings and time deposit accounts, secured and unsecured loans, wire transfers, brokerage services and other financial services. The Company operates through its subsidiary, United Community Bank, Blairsville, Georgia (the Bank). The Bank owns an insurance agency, United Community Insurance Services, Inc., known as United Community Advisory Services, which is a subsidiary of the Bank. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on UCBI. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of United Community Banks from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Community Banks from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Stephens reiterated a hold rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of United Community Banks in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. BidaskClub cut United Community Banks from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Hovde Group downgraded United Community Banks from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.40.

Shares of UCBI traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.81. The stock had a trading volume of 145,824 shares. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.05. United Community Banks has a 1-year low of $23.21 and a 1-year high of $31.66.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $143.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that United Community Banks will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UCBI. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,128,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,480,000 after buying an additional 585,490 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in United Community Banks by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,402,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,064,000 after acquiring an additional 458,163 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in United Community Banks by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,109,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,134,000 after acquiring an additional 240,485 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in United Community Banks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,754,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in United Community Banks by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,245,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,456,000 after purchasing an additional 160,958 shares during the period. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides retail and corporate banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, savings and time deposits accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit.

