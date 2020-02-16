Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Purchased by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,420 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 10.1% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 163,196 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14,927 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter worth $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 177.9% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 77.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,406,573. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,342 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total value of $916,794.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,021 shares in the company, valued at $10,815,664.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Argus increased their target price on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Union Pacific from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $206.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.30.

NYSE:UNP traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $184.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,134,822 shares. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.29. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $149.09 and a 1 year high of $188.96.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

