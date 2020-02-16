Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.01), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $35.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.31 million.

NASDAQ RARE opened at $61.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.87. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $35.41 and a 1-year high of $74.50.

RARE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Raymond James downgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.92.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, SVP Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $61,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. The company was founded by Emil D.

