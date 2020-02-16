UBS Group Trims Centrica (LON:CNA) Target Price to GBX 105

Centrica (LON:CNA) had its target price decreased by UBS Group from GBX 110 ($1.45) to GBX 105 ($1.38) in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the integrated energy company’s stock.

CNA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Centrica in a research note on Monday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 75 ($0.99) target price on shares of Centrica in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup raised Centrica to a buy rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 128 ($1.68) to GBX 100 ($1.32) in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Centrica from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 79 ($1.04) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Centrica from GBX 100 ($1.32) to GBX 110 ($1.45) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 94.70 ($1.25).

Shares of LON CNA opened at GBX 71.26 ($0.94) on Wednesday. Centrica has a fifty-two week low of GBX 63.99 ($0.84) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 140.70 ($1.85). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 87.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 77.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.72. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion and a PE ratio of -6.66.

Centrica (LON:CNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The integrated energy company reported GBX 7.30 ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 7.30 ($0.10). On average, analysts anticipate that Centrica will post 1258.9999594 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This is an increase from Centrica’s previous dividend of $1.50. Centrica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.93%.

Centrica Company Profile

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Germany, Norway, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Centrica Consumer, Centrica Business, and Exploration & Production segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

