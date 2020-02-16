UBS Group Raises DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) Price Target to $126.00

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at UBS Group from $120.00 to $126.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 4.18% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $132.00 to $141.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. TheStreet downgraded DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $132.00 target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a report on Monday, December 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.86.

NYSE:DLR opened at $131.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $122.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.97. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 1-year low of $110.84 and a 1-year high of $136.32.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $787.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 300 shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Joshua A. Mills sold 1,500 shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total value of $181,440.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,359.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,887 shares of company stock valued at $2,150,184. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 1,160.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 78.7% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter.

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

