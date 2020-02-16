UBS Group Increases Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) Price Target to $71.00

Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at UBS Group from $66.00 to $71.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Tc Pipelines in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities cut shares of Tc Pipelines to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price target on shares of Tc Pipelines and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Tc Pipelines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Tc Pipelines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tc Pipelines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.40.

NYSE:TRP opened at $56.35 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.48. Tc Pipelines has a twelve month low of $42.64 and a twelve month high of $56.38.

Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The pipeline company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Tc Pipelines will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tc Pipelines during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tc Pipelines in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tc Pipelines in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Tc Pipelines in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Tc Pipelines by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 550 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 63.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tc Pipelines Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

