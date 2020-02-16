Twin River Worldwide (NYSE:TRWH) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Twin River Worldwide (NYSE:TRWH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc. owns and manages casinos, primarily in Rhode Island, Mississippi and Delaware, as well as a Colorado horse race track which possesses licenses. The company’s properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Dover Downs Hotel Casino and Arapahoe Park. Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc. is based in RI, United States. “

Get Twin River Worldwide alerts:

Separately, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Twin River Worldwide from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Twin River Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Shares of NYSE:TRWH opened at $29.73 on Friday. Twin River Worldwide has a 52 week low of $20.35 and a 52 week high of $33.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.32.

Twin River Worldwide (NYSE:TRWH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $129.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.55 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Twin River Worldwide will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Twin River Worldwide news, Director Jeffrey W. Rollins sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total value of $252,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 89,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,253,654.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 35.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Twin River Worldwide by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 916,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,496,000 after purchasing an additional 11,191 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Twin River Worldwide by 1,224.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 821,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,430,000 after buying an additional 759,178 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Twin River Worldwide by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 388,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,956,000 after buying an additional 8,452 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twin River Worldwide by 155.8% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 287,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,384,000 after buying an additional 175,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Twin River Worldwide by 129.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 172,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,430,000 after buying an additional 97,489 shares in the last quarter. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Twin River Worldwide

There is no company description available for Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc

Further Reading: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Twin River Worldwide (TRWH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Twin River Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twin River Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.