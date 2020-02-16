Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,110,000 shares, a decline of 6.6% from the January 15th total of 2,260,000 shares. Approximately 9.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 523,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

TPTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Roth Capital began coverage on Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Turning Point Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Turning Point Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

In related news, insider Jingrong Jean Cui sold 56,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.95, for a total value of $2,914,914.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,301,298 shares in the company, valued at $67,602,431.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 231,610 shares of company stock valued at $13,151,050.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPTX. Cutler Group LP boosted its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 155.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. 67.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TPTX opened at $61.08 on Friday. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $24.21 and a 1 year high of $67.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.50.

Turning Point Therapeutics Company Profile

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients.

