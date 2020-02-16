Trust Co. of Virginia VA Trims Stock Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA lowered its position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,175 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 1.8% of Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $14,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 126.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.86.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $126.14. The stock had a trading volume of 5,889,118 shares. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.16. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1 year low of $97.75 and a 1 year high of $128.09.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $18.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.37 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a $0.7459 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%.

In other news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 58,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $7,341,341.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,772,809.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $4,720,977.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,191 shares in the company, valued at $7,600,919.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,411 shares of company stock worth $12,652,757. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

