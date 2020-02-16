Trust Co. of Virginia VA Invests $214,000 in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CAT. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 8,442.2% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,376,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $679,143,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313,853 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 702.9% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,510,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $370,718,000 after buying an additional 2,197,615 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,156,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,197,656,000 after buying an additional 909,436 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 253.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 461,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,210,000 after buying an additional 331,018 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 479,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,772,000 after buying an additional 233,962 shares during the period. 64.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar stock traded down $1.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $137.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,813,356 shares. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.75 and a 1 year high of $150.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $142.31 and a 200 day moving average of $134.89.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $13.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CAT. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $137.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.47.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.