Trust Co. of Virginia VA Has $351,000 Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA cut its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,979,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,866,670,000 after buying an additional 898,845 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 10.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,442,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,499,000 after buying an additional 628,267 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 4.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,306,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,584,000 after buying an additional 178,464 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,120,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,610,000 after buying an additional 23,977 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,518,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,420,000 after buying an additional 36,789 shares during the period. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Myles O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,850,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 108,264 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.14, for a total value of $12,465,516.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 115,897,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,344,385,185.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,609,483 shares of company stock valued at $206,714,535. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LLY shares. Mizuho started coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $148.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Eli Lilly And Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Eli Lilly And Co currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.36.

Shares of LLY traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $141.12. 2,273,658 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $138.59 and its 200-day moving average is $120.02. Eli Lilly And Co has a 52 week low of $101.36 and a 52 week high of $147.87.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from Eli Lilly And Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65.

About Eli Lilly And Co

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

