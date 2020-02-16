Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Research Coverage Started at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $32.00 target price on the travel company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub cut Tripadvisor from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Tripadvisor from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $48.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Tripadvisor from $50.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Cowen upgraded Tripadvisor from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Tripadvisor from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tripadvisor currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.47.

Shares of Tripadvisor stock opened at $29.65 on Thursday. Tripadvisor has a twelve month low of $27.12 and a twelve month high of $58.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.66.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The travel company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $335.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Tripadvisor’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tripadvisor will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Tripadvisor by 88.8% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,467 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Tripadvisor in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,077,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Tripadvisor by 666.7% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 305,715 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $9,288,000 after buying an additional 265,842 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Tripadvisor by 2,099.5% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 295,808 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $8,987,000 after buying an additional 282,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Tripadvisor by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 356,119 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $10,819,000 after buying an additional 29,429 shares during the last quarter. 84.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tripadvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com, as well as www.bokun.io and holidaylettings.co.uk.

