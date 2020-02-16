Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) Shares Purchased by Rational Advisors LLC

Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 3,131.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,813 shares of the travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,695 shares during the quarter. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tripadvisor were worth $116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Tripadvisor by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,859,610 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $363,821,000 after buying an additional 297,123 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Tripadvisor by 194.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 28,241 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 18,654 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in Tripadvisor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $389,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its holdings in Tripadvisor by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 81,089 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $3,137,000 after buying an additional 24,512 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tripadvisor by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,329 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from to and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tripadvisor from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Consumer Edge started coverage on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Tripadvisor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.06.

Shares of NASDAQ TRIP traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.65. 3,161,558 shares of the stock were exchanged. Tripadvisor Inc has a twelve month low of $27.12 and a twelve month high of $58.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.66.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The travel company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $335.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Tripadvisor Inc will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tripadvisor Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com, as well as www.bokun.io and holidaylettings.co.uk.

