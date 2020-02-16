TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.46-3.73 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.71. The company issued revenue guidance of 1.12-1.15, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $996.22 million.TriNet Group also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.86-$1.04 EPS.
Shares of TNET traded up $10.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,010,262 shares. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.66. TriNet Group has a fifty-two week low of $48.69 and a fifty-two week high of $76.92.
TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84. The company had revenue of $226.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.73 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TriNet Group will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.
In other news, Director Martin Babinec sold 23,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total value of $1,313,415.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,333.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director L.P. Agi-T bought 64,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.56 per share, for a total transaction of $3,363,840.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 146,863 shares of company stock worth $8,246,027. Insiders own 37.00% of the company’s stock.
About TriNet Group
TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other services.
