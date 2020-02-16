TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.46-3.73 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.71. The company issued revenue guidance of 1.12-1.15, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $996.22 million.TriNet Group also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.86-$1.04 EPS.

Shares of TNET traded up $10.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,010,262 shares. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.66. TriNet Group has a fifty-two week low of $48.69 and a fifty-two week high of $76.92.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84. The company had revenue of $226.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.73 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TriNet Group will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TNET shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TriNet Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $52.00 price target on shares of TriNet Group and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of TriNet Group in a report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. TriNet Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $71.33.

In other news, Director Martin Babinec sold 23,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total value of $1,313,415.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,333.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director L.P. Agi-T bought 64,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.56 per share, for a total transaction of $3,363,840.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 146,863 shares of company stock worth $8,246,027. Insiders own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other services.

