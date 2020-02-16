TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) Short Interest Update

TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,090,000 shares, a decline of 7.1% from the January 15th total of 2,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 392,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days. Currently, 5.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NYSE TNET traded up $10.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,010,262 shares. TriNet Group has a twelve month low of $48.69 and a twelve month high of $76.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.66.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.84. The company had revenue of $226.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.73 million. Equities research analysts expect that TriNet Group will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TriNet Group news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 8,487 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total value of $459,061.83. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 218,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,842,951.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Edward Griese sold 2,261 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total value of $122,727.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,616,784.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 146,863 shares of company stock worth $8,246,027 over the last three months. 37.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 366.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 143.6% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 1,173.0% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 2,346 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 372.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 2,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 88.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded TriNet Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $52.00 price objective on TriNet Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TriNet Group in a report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. TriNet Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.33.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other services.

