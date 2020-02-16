TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.40-2.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.10-4.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.32 billion.TreeHouse Foods also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.40-2.65 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on THS shares. Barclays restated a hold rating on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Sunday, November 10th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a buy rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded TreeHouse Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on TreeHouse Foods in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a hold rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TreeHouse Foods from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. TreeHouse Foods has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $59.79.

Shares of NYSE THS traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.75. 1,129,513 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 317,735. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.00. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.12, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.67. TreeHouse Foods has a 52 week low of $43.93 and a 52 week high of $67.88.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 7.61% and a positive return on equity of 6.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. TreeHouse Foods’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Thomas Emmet Oneill III sold 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.11, for a total transaction of $314,304.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 109,076 shares in the company, valued at $5,356,722.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a food and beverage manufacturer in the United States, Canada, and Italy. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, Condiments, Meals, and Snacks segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, and French toasts.

