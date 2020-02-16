Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.86

Shares of Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.86 and traded as high as $10.90. Travelzoo shares last traded at $10.82, with a volume of 38,469 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Travelzoo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.85.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Travelzoo during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 77,001 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 7,167 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 100.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,257 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,632 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 313,598 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after buying an additional 11,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,018 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. 39.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO)

Travelzoo provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.

